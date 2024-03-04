<div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div><p><img height="1656" src="https:\/\/kibrisgenctvcom.teimg.com\/kibrisgenctv-com\/uploads\/2024\/03\/bm-baris-gucu-60-yil-aniti-acildi-1-so.jpg" width="2480"><img height="1656" src="https:\/\/kibrisgenctvcom.teimg.com\/kibrisgenctv-com\/uploads\/2024\/03\/bm-baris-gucu-60-yil-aniti-acildi-2-so.jpg" width="2480"><img height="1656" src="https:\/\/kibrisgenctvcom.teimg.com\/kibrisgenctv-com\/uploads\/2024\/03\/bm-baris-gucu-60-yil-aniti-acildi-3-so.jpg" width="2480"><img height="1656" src="https:\/\/kibrisgenctvcom.teimg.com\/kibrisgenctv-com\/uploads\/2024\/03\/bm-baris-gucu-60-yil-aniti-acildi-4-so.jpg" width="2480"><img height="1656" src="https:\/\/kibrisgenctvcom.teimg.com\/kibrisgenctv-com\/uploads\/2024\/03\/bm-baris-gucu-60-yil-aniti-acildi-5-so.jpg" width="2480"><img height="1656" src="https:\/\/kibrisgenctvcom.teimg.com\/kibrisgenctv-com\/uploads\/2024\/03\/bm-baris-gucu-60-yil-aniti-acildi-6-so.jpg" width="2480"><img height="1656" src="https:\/\/kibrisgenctvcom.teimg.com\/kibrisgenctv-com\/uploads\/2024\/03\/bm-baris-gucu-60-yil-aniti-acildi-7-so.jpg" width="2480"><img height="1656" src="https:\/\/kibrisgenctvcom.teimg.com\/kibrisgenctv-com\/uploads\/2024\/03\/bm-baris-gucu-60-yil-aniti-acildi-8-so.jpg" width="2480"><img height="1656" src="https:\/\/kibrisgenctvcom.teimg.com\/kibrisgenctv-com\/uploads\/2024\/03\/bm-baris-gucu-60-yil-aniti-acildi-9-so.jpg" width="2480"><img height="1656" src="https:\/\/kibrisgenctvcom.teimg.com\/kibrisgenctv-com\/uploads\/2024\/03\/bm-baris-gucu-60-yil-aniti-acildi-10-so.jpg" width="2480"><img height="1656" src="https:\/\/kibrisgenctvcom.teimg.com\/kibrisgenctv-com\/uploads\/2024\/03\/bm-baris-gucu-60-yil-aniti-acildi-11-so.jpg" width="2480"><img height="1656" src="https:\/\/kibrisgenctvcom.teimg.com\/kibrisgenctv-com\/uploads\/2024\/03\/bm-baris-gucu-60-yil-aniti-acildi-12-so.jpg" width="2480"><img height="1656" src="https:\/\/kibrisgenctvcom.teimg.com\/kibrisgenctv-com\/uploads\/2024\/03\/bm-baris-gucu-60-yil-aniti-acildi-13-so.jpg" width="2480"><img height="1656" src="https:\/\/kibrisgenctvcom.teimg.com\/kibrisgenctv-com\/uploads\/2024\/03\/bm-baris-gucu-60-yil-aniti-acildi-14-so.jpg" width="2480"><\/p>